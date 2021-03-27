Menu

Two shot in car in front of home in Clarksville Friday night

Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 12:23:39-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are in the hospital after being shot in Clarksville Friday night.

According to Clarksville police, the shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of South Senseney Circle.

The two victims were shot while sitting in a car in front of a home. Their current conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Luebke at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5645 or call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.

