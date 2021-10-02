Two shot, injured during attempted car burglary in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are injured after they were shot during an attempted car burglary in Midtown early Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, a man was walking to his car at the Hutton Hotel on the 1800 block of West End Avenue just before 3 a.m.

When the man saw two others trying to get into a vehicle, he tried to intervene. At that point, the two suspected burglars shot the man.

During the incident, a security guard from across the street was also shot.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital; however, their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

The two suspects ran from the scene on foot. At the time of writing, no other details have been released by MNPD.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is released.