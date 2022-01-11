Two teenagers arrested following carjacking, robbery of woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers are in custody at a juvenile detention center after robbing a woman on the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue North Monday.

Metro police said 16-year-old Daquan Miles and 17-year-old Brooklyn Spivey stole the woman's wallet while she unloaded her car. The victim told Metro police that Miles implied he had a firearm hidden in his clothes during the robbery.

Miles left the scene in a white 2013 Nissan Murano with visible damage on the rear passenger door.

That Nissan was reported stolen on January 2 after a victim was carjacked while pumping gas in East Nashville. In that incident, the victim tried to pull the suspect from the driver's seat, but was thrown to the ground by the carjacker. The carjacker proceeded to pick up a female standing nearby before leaving.

Hours after Monday's robbery, the Nissan was observed returning to the Fifth Avenue North area. The vehicle was identified as the stolen Nissan and tracked by an MNPD helicopter to the area of 27th Avenue North and Batavia Street.

The suspects ran away before detectives quickly apprehended them. Miles and Spivey are charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and being runaway juveniles.