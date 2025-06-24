Two teens arrested after armed robbery, found with stolen vehicle and firearms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say two teenagers were arrested overnight following an armed robbery on Lincoya Bay Drive after quick coordination between Robbery Operations detectives and Hermitage Precinct officers.

16-year-old Kenneth Jordan and 14-year-old Mykel Couch were taken into custody after allegedly stealing a victim's cell phone and bank card.

The victim reported tracking his stolen phone to a location on Dickerson Pike, where officers found the teens in a stolen vehicle with a broken back passenger window.

Police say both teens fled from officers into a nearby apartment but were subsequently apprehended. Inside the apartment, officers recovered two stolen firearms – one taken on June 5 from a vehicle on Harding Place and another stolen on June 14 from a car on Dickerson Pike.

The vehicle the teens fled from had been stolen on Monday from Lucile Street. The victim's cell phone and bank card were found inside the stolen vehicle.

Jordan and Couch were each charged in Juvenile Court with three counts of aggravated robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update once we receive more information.

