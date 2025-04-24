Two teens arrested after bomb threat at Murfreesboro church

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers were arrested after making a claim that there was a bomb inside a Murfreesboro church, forcing the building to evacuate.

This happened Wednesday at New Vision Church on North Thompson Lane. The threat was made on social media at 6:43 p.m. during Wednesday's services for youth, adults and kids. The Murfreesboro Police Department and the Middle Tennessee Police Department K9s found no explosive devices. More than 600 people were in the building.

Two teens were arrested after one teen sat down with the police and his parents. Police charged both teens with filing a false report.

“MPD takes threats of this nature seriously,” said Public Safety Information Director Larry Flowers. “We want to remind young people that engaging in these acts is not a harmless prank; it’s a criminal offense that has consequences.”

