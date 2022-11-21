Two teens arrested after fleeing in stolen SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens have been arrested after an investigation by TITANS detectives working with Violent Crimes Division detectives.

The boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested for stealing a Ford Escape. Police spotted the vehicle near Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road.

When the driver saw that police were paying attention to him, he sped away. A police helicopter kept up with the fleeing SUV and officers on the ground successfully deployed spike strips to stop the Escape.

The two occupants of the Escape then ran away, before they were caught hiding in a nearby vehicle.

A gun that had been reported stolen was found inside the Escape.

Both teens have been charged in juvenile court. The driver is charged with motor vehicle theft and felony evading arrest. His passenger is charged with theft of a firearm, juvenile handgun possession and evading arrest.