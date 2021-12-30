Watch
News

Actions

Two teens arrested at John Overton High School with gun charges

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 5:09 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 18:09:39-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrested two teens this morning for carrying a handgun on school grounds at John Overton High School.

A basketball tournament was being played at the school, which was not in session. A school principal was made aware of two young men armed with a gun, one of whom was Jonthan Duke, 18.

She advised an off-duty MNPD officer who saw Duke and the second teen enter a gray car in the school parking lot. The officer initiated a conversation with the pair and immediately noticed, in plain view, a Ziploc baggie of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The officer asked whether there were any weapons in the car and Duke, who was in the driver’s seat, stated that there was a gun under the passenger seat.

Duke and the 16-year-old were taken into custody. Neither teen attends John Overton High. They are both charged with carrying a weapon onto school property and marijuana possession.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast