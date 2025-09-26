Two teens arrested in East Nashville shooting and robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting in East Nashville a week ago that left a 28-year-old woman critically injured.

Metro police said Friday that detectives with its Specialized Investigations Division’s TITANS unit arrested 17-year-old Lamontez McKnight after a 28-year-old woman was shot during an attempted robbery on September 19, around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of S 10th Street.

Metro police discovered through their investigation that the victim and her 26-year-old friend were walking from a home on S 10th Street to a nearby nightlife spot when they were confronted by two teenagers. One of the teens pulled a pistol and demanded their belongings.

After the 26-year-old’s purse was forcibly taken, the 28-year-old resisted and was shot. Both suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, where she underwent multiple surgeries.

McKnight is identified as the alleged shooter, though Metro police say the firearm has not yet been recovered. He was taken into custody at the Nashville alternative charter school he attends.

The second suspect, 17-year-old Deshawn Harlan, was arrested Tuesday night outside his home on 35th Avenue North by TITANS detectives. Harlan faces the same charges as McKnight: attempted criminal homicide and two counts of especially aggravated robbery.

Both teens are currently being held in juvenile detention pending upcoming hearings.

