Two teens charged at Ezell Harding Christian School, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities charged two teens at Ezell Harding Christian School for two separate incidents.

After a 15-year-old reported receiving threatening text messages, police discovered that allegation was false. They charged that teen with filing a false report.

While following the school's safety plans because of the threats, a 16-year-old male was found to have a pistol in his backpack. He is charged with unlawful gun possession on school property.

The two faces charges in juvenile court.