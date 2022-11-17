Watch Now
News

Actions

Two teens charged at Ezell Harding Christian School, police say

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 19:07:14-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities charged two teens at Ezell Harding Christian School for two separate incidents.

After a 15-year-old reported receiving threatening text messages, police discovered that allegation was false. They charged that teen with filing a false report.

While following the school's safety plans because of the threats, a 16-year-old male was found to have a pistol in his backpack. He is charged with unlawful gun possession on school property.

The two faces charges in juvenile court.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap