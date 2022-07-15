NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers have been arrested following a carjacking Thursday night on Belmont Boulevard.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the 13 and 15-year-old boys were in the backseat of the victim's Toyota Venza as she drove away from a store.

After noticing the boys were in her vehicle, she quickly exited and ran away. Since she had the key fob in her pocket, the Venza became disabled, causing the teens to flee on foot.

Soon after, a person at a nearby home contacted police and said a boy was underneath his deck. The 13-year-old was found and quickly taken into custody.

The 15-year-old reportedly attempted to schedule an Uber, but was unable to as the driver canceled after seeing a heavy police presence.

After searching the area where the ride was scheduled, detectives were able to locate the boy in a wooded area.

The younger of the two admitted to detectives that the two of them drove a Nissan Altima that was reportedly stolen in Clarksville and proceeded to steal another car in fear that police were following them.

The 15-year-old is charged with felony carjacking and felony theft. The 13-year-old is charged with felony carjacking, felony theft and evading arrest.