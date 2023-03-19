Two teens killed in car crash on Jones Parkway

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday, March 18.

Brentwood police officers responded to the scene of the cash at 2:01 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Parkway near Brentmeade Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police found the two teenagers, a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old inside a burning vehicle. Crews from Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department were able to extinguish the fire but both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows that the car was traveling north on Jones Parkway when it left the roadway near Brentmeade Boulevard, struck a tree, and caught on fire.

Officials have identified the 19-year-old driver as Joshua Chin-Curlee.

This crash remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police.

No further information is available.