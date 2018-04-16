Two Teens Killed In Lebanon Shooting

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 35°
LEBANON, Tenn. - Two teenagers were shot and killed at a Lebanon gas station late Sunday.
Lebanon Police said the shooting happened at the Pilot Travel Station on Murfreesboro Road, not far from I-40, at about 9:10p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said they found 19-year-old Jacob Doughten at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Tennova Hospital Lebanon where he died of his injuries.
Later, investigators said another shooting victim was driven to the same hospital in a private vehicle. Officers said that 15-year-old male also died of his injuries from the shooting.
Investigators said they arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting. He was found at a restaurant not far from the shooting scene.
It's unclear if there are other people wanted for this crime.
Investigators have not revealed a possible motive for the shooting.