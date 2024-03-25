Two teens killed in shooting at Hermitage Flats Apartment complex on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens were killed at the Hermitage Flats Apartment complex on Saturday.
According to police, 17-year-old Camron McGlothen lived in the complex with an 18-year-old.
Officers responded to the complex Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m. McGlothen and the 18-year-old were lying on the ground unresponsive.
The 18-year-old died at the scene and McGlothen died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt.e shot multiple times.
Detectives believe that three suspects were involved.
According to police, one was wearing a ski mask when the suspects approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Rhori recommends:
“One of the great things about working at NewsChannel 5 is learning about the remarkable history of the station itself. The names: Bob Lobertini…Chris Clark…Hope Hines…and, of course, Oprah. The newscasts, of course. But also: Night Train…Hee Haw…and TALK OF THE TOWN, which is now one of the longest-running locally produced talk shows in the country marking 40 years on the air. Our storyteller-in-chief Forrest Sanders offers this entertaining and nostalgic look back at the popular program we here refer to as…simply…‘TOTT’. Enjoy!”
-Rhori Johnston