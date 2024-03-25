Two teens killed in shooting at Hermitage Flats Apartment complex on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens were killed at the Hermitage Flats Apartment complex on Saturday.

According to police, 17-year-old Camron McGlothen lived in the complex with an 18-year-old.

Officers responded to the complex Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m. McGlothen and the 18-year-old were lying on the ground unresponsive.

The 18-year-old died at the scene and McGlothen died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt.e shot multiple times.

Detectives believe that three suspects were involved.

According to police, one was wearing a ski mask when the suspects approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.