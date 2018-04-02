Two Teens Save Toddler Who Ran Onto Highway

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Two teens put their lives on the line to save a toddler after she ran out of her apartment.

It was a runaway toddler who headed right towards a busy highway in the middle of the night. There were no parents, no adults around, just two teenagers.

"We were sitting on my porch up there, and we were talking about clowns and stuff. Then all of a sudden we see this thing out in the middle of the road," said Zech Krinjnic.

Dalaurence Holland, age 15, and Zech Krinjnic, age 13, were sitting outside on the porch Saturday around 10:15 p.m. in Mt. Juliet when they decided to follow whatever came running out of the bushes.

"I don’t know, I guess I’m 15, a teenager. I thought let's do something stupid and chase it and see what it is," said Holland.

"I called 911 because we didn't know what it was," said Krinjnic.

As the teens got closer, they saw it was a 3-year-old girl approaching on-coming traffic.

"I saw headlights coming up the hill, so I was like there’s a truck, there’s a little girl, I’m going to grab her," said Holland.

That's when Holland acted fast.

"Right before a truck was coming over the hill, and he scooped her up and ran out in the middle between both roads," said Krinjnic.

Only one word could describe that feeling.

"Joy. I just started crying and was like, 'Oh my God, we just did something incredible,'" said Holland.

The night before Easter, two teens risked their lives to save another.

"Everything in my mind just dropped, my mind went clear, and I focused on getting the kid. I want to save this kid, and let her live for Easter," said Holland.

"She could have been hit. It could have been so much worse," said Krinjnic.

Officials with the Mt. Juliet Police Department responded to the incident. The two teens gave a statement, and the child's guardians were interviewed. The little girl was not hurt.