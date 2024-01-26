Two Tennessee lawmakers re-file bill to ban corporal punishment in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee lawmakers are continuing the fight to ban corporal punishment in schools. State Senator Heidi Campbell and Representative Jason Powell filed legislation this week to put an end to the law.

Tennessee is one of 17 states that allow paddling and spankings in the country. Campbell says corporal punishment sends a message that the way to deal with conflict is through physical violence.

This isn't the first time this has come up. She sponsored a bill in 2022, but it failed. This week she re-filed the bill.

Current law allows for punishment for "good cause in order to maintain discipline and order within the public schools."

Lawmakers say some of the big school districts like Nashville, Williamson, Murfreesboro, and Shelby have banned the punishment, so it's time to address it throughout the state.

She and representative Powell say one of their main reasons for reintroducing the bill is they believe punishment affects children's mental health negatively and impacts their development.