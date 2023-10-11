Two Tennessee organizations launch statewide campaign to declare gun violence public health crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two groups are coming together with hopes to declare gun violence a public health crisis in Tennessee.

The African American Clergy Collective of TN and the TN Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics held a meeting Tuesday evening to launch a statewide campaign to support policies that reduce gun violence.

Gun deaths is the leading cause of death in children and teenagers in the country and that number shows true in Tennessee as well. In an average year, 1,143 people die by guns in Tennessee.

TN has the 12th highest rate of gun deaths in the country. The two groups say the main focus is to protect you, your children and your loved ones.

“People in TN are traumatized, injured and killed needlessly every day and the people have the power to change that,” the group said in a statement.

The meeting analyzed ways families, communities and society can come together to fight the problem. People can join the campaign by reaching out to the African American Clergy of Tennessee here. They ended their meeting with a strong message.

“The time to act is now and TN can't wait any longer.”