Two Tennessee towns handing out water while supply struggles

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two different Tennessee towns are struggling with water after line breaks with temperatures still below freezing.

Both are having to hand out water to customers in Tennessee Ridge and Pulaski.

Residents from both Giles and Houston Counties have voiced concerns to NewsChannel 5 about this issue.

Here's what residents can do.

GILES COUNTY

Authorities in Giles County reported several water mains that have broken due to the cold. They've been working late all week on the issue, but there is no word yet on when the situation will be resolved.

Those who have water should boil any cooking or drinking water until otherwise notified.

The fire station at 1287 Mill St. in Pulaski is allowing folks to fill up containers of water.

Times to fill up on Friday are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who need water on Saturday can it from there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Tennessee Ridge City Hall is handing out vouchers for cases of potable water. The vouchers can be used at the Erin Piggly Wiggly or Sav A Lot.

The resident can contact city hall for more information as the supply is a very fluid situation, officials said.

Erin Church of Christ is also doing a water distribution. Delivery is expected tomorrow but road conditions may delay that further.