Two unhoused people shot at downtown Nashville dog park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police reported that two unhoused people were shot at the Riverfront dog park on Saturday night.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery of the two, who said that four young men tried to take their narcotics near 112 1st Ave. S.

During the altercation, the suspects shot a 55-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, police said.

Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are reviewing cameras in the area.

