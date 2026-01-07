Two-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound MLK Jr. Parkway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-vehicle crash with injuries is causing major traffic issues on M.L.K. Jr. Parkway in Clarksville.

The crash happened around 2:57 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of M.L.K. Jr. Parkway (Highway 76 Connector) near Dunkin’ and the entrance to Matthews Nissan, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Because of the crash, all eastbound lanes are closed, and drivers are seeing significant delays in the area. Police have not released details about what led up to the crash.

Officials say people were hurt, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The exact condition of those involved has not been shared.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene and reopen the roadway.

