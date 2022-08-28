Two vulnerable adults financially exploited by Columbia woman

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia resident Deleshia Quantay Booker, 34, has been charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Agents of the TBI first began their investigation at the request of Adult Protective Services in August 2021.

Agents investigated Booker, the now-former manager of a service that provides support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It was uncovered that Booker used some of her clients' finances twice in July 2021 for her own personal gain.

Booker was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Maury County Jail on a $20,000 bond.