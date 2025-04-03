Watch Now
News

Actions

Two weather-related fatalities confirmed by Tennessee Department of Health

Lightning over field
Storyblocks
Thunderbolt over cereal field at summer time storm
Lightning over field
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There have been two weather-related fatalities confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

One of the deaths is in McNairy County and one is in Obion County.

We have very limited information at this time and will update once we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Meet Trashley! New commercial pays tribute to 1970s Tennessee anti-litter ad

You'll love her and you'll love to hate her! Meet Trashley: the bad girl of Nashville littering. She stars in a new campaign that's a throwback to an anti-litter movement from years past. Her role has been reimagined by NDOT as a fast-paced, Dukes of Hazzard-style wrecking ball of a lady. You'll find yourself cracking up as you meet the actress behind Trashley and hear how she landed the role of Queen of Trash.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hockeyverse TUES.jpg

News

Music City Smashville Hockey