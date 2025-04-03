Two weather-related fatalities confirmed by Tennessee Department of Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There have been two weather-related fatalities confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health.
One of the deaths is in McNairy County and one is in Obion County.
We have very limited information at this time and will update once we learn more.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
