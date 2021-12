NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two women suffered critical injuries in a drive-by shooting in East Nashville Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting happened around 11:30p.m. Wednesday along South 7th Street.

According to police, two women were outside when someone shot them from an SUV.

Both women were taken to the hospital. Metro police described their injuries as critical.

No arrests have been made.