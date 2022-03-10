Two women, man shot in domestic shootout in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man, his girlfriend and another woman are all wounded after the man and girlfriend shot at each other during an argument in South Nashville late Wednesday night, according to Metro police.

The shootout happened at an apartment in the 1900 block of Zermatt Avenue at 11:45 p.m. As officers from MNPD's Midtown Hills precinct responded to that area, officers from MNPD's South Precinct responded to the Waffle House in the 14000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard, where the two women had driven for help.

The man, Tarell Lewis, 40, had already driven himself to General Hospital, but was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center from there.

MNPD investigation has revealed that Lewis's girlfriend had returned to the couple's Zermatt Avenue apartment to get her belongings and their three children, who are 6, 2 and 1. Lewis had assaulted her earlier in the day.

Another woman was with Lewis's girlfriend to offer her support.

Lewis argued with his girlfriend, allegedly threatening and hitting her. Lewis's girlfriend reported to MNPD that when she saw that Lewis was armed, she armed herself with a handgun, at which point, the couple shot at each other.

Lewis's girlfriend was struck in her upper left chest. The other woman was shot in the shoulder. Lewis is still hospitalized with his wounds. None of the gunshot wounds from this shootout are life-threatening.

The couple's three children were all home at the time of the shooting; however, none of them were hurt.

Lewis will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a handgun. He has prior felony drug and weapon possession convictions. He will also be charged on an outstanding domestic violence warrant for an assault that took place on February 11.