Two women say they were assaulted at a popular Nashville park

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — The walking trail here at William Pitts Park in Antioch is beautiful, but these days you don't want to let your guard down.

Police say earlier this week a 17-year-old had a frightening encounter.

We are not using her name - but she wants to share her story to warn others.

On Tuesday, she was walking her dog Gabby on the park trail when a stranger suddenly approached her from behind.

She says, "He came up and grabbed my elbow and asked if I had a boyfriend."

She told him yes, but he persisted, squeezing her arm and forcing her to walk with him.

The girl says he had his other hand in his pocket so she thought he might have a weapon - but she never saw one.

Suddenly, the man stopped, grabbed her head, and turned it toward him.

She says, "Then he saw my nose ring piecing ... saw my face and complimented it and then kissed my cheek."

She says he then lifted up a portion of her shirt.

Somehow the girl managed to stay incredibly calm. She says she was worried he had some sort of weapon.

She says she continued talking to distract him until they reach a clearing where there were other people.

She ran from the trail and he disappeared into the woods.

Since then another woman has reported a similar encounter Wednesday morning.

Both want to warn others to be on alert.

The victims describe the man as about 5' 11", 200 pounds, with dark skin and short brown hair. They say he was wearing a hoodie. If you see him - or saw something suspicious at the park - call Metro Police.

