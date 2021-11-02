Two-year-old critically injured in shooting at apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-year-old child was critically injured in a shooting at an East Nashville apartment complex Monday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting was reported at about 9:10p.m. Monday at the Oakwood Flats Apartments on Oakwood Avenue.

According to police, the child was taken to Centennial Medical Center by private vehicle. Once they got there, the child was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Metro police describe the child's injuries as critical.

At this point, Metro Police said how the child was shot is under investigation. No arrests have been made. Detectives said the child's parents are being questioned, which is standard.

