Watch
News

Actions

Two-year-old critically injured in shooting at apartment complex

The shooting happened Monday night at the Oakwood Flats Apartments
items.[0].image.alt
Bethany Davison, NewsChannel 5
A two-year-old child was critically injured in a shooting at an East Nashville apartment complex.
A two-year-old child was critically injured in a shooting at an East Nashville apartment complex.
A two-year-old child was critically injured in a shooting at an East Nashville apartment complex.
Posted at 3:36 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 04:42:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-year-old child was critically injured in a shooting at an East Nashville apartment complex Monday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting was reported at about 9:10p.m. Monday at the Oakwood Flats Apartments on Oakwood Avenue.

According to police, the child was taken to Centennial Medical Center by private vehicle. Once they got there, the child was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Metro police describe the child's injuries as critical.

At this point, Metro Police said how the child was shot is under investigation. No arrests have been made. Detectives said the child's parents are being questioned, which is standard.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap