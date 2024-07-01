Watch Now
TWRA initiates 'Operation Dry Water' campaign for July 4 holiday week

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency participates in Operation Dry Water, a year-round boating under the influence and enforcement campaign.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency participates in Operation Dry Water, a year-round boating under the influence and enforcement campaign. ODW’s heightened awareness and enforcement annually takes place around the July 4th holiday.

The combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies will result in the removal of impaired operators from the state’s waterways, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters.

“Boating under the influence is a 100 percent preventable crime that will not be tolerated by wildlife officers,” said Lt. Col. Matt Majors of TWRA’s Boating and Law Enforcement Division. “It is very selfish and irresponsible to endanger your life or the safety of others by consuming alcohol or drugs and operating a boat in Tennessee.”

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications. Operating a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, the same as operating a motor vehicle. Penalties may include fines, jail, boat impoundment, and the loss of boat driving privileges.

