TWRA investigating fatal boating incident on Tennessee River

Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 03, 2022
DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Saturday, July 2.

The incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on the Tennessee River near Double Island.

Officials report that the incident involved a single vessel. A juvenile was injured during the incident and died as a result of the injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

