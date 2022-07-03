TWRA investigating fatal boating incident on Tennessee River

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Saturday, July 2.
The incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on the Tennessee River near Double Island.
Officials report that the incident involved a single vessel. A juvenile was injured during the incident and died as a result of the injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
