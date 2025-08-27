TWRA investigating vandalism at Reelfoot Lake in Lake and Obion counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an unusual case of vandalism at Reelfoot Lake in Lake and Obion counties.

A spillway gate was illegally opened, putting water levels downstream at risk. Authorities say four men were caught on camera breaking into the fenced compound late Sunday night tampering with equipment.

A hole had been cut in the fence, and the manual controls had been overridden. A second gauge box was also damaged, though entry wasn’t made.

Surveillance video shows the men there just before midnight, their actions causing the water to rise downstream.

TWRA staff discovered the problem the next morning when one of the gates was found wide open and releasing water. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed that gate had not been opened for management purposes.

The investigation is ongoing and TWRA is asking anyone with information to call their Region One office.

