TWRA monitoring area where crews illegally chopped down a bald eagle nest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two American bald eaglets are fighting to survive here in Nashville after someone cut down a tree with their nest, throwing them to the ground.

It was one week ago that someone cut down a tree with an eagle nest and two eaglets inside. Ever since then wildlife officials have been out to make sure the eaglets are OK. This happened when were workers were cutting down trees.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agent Kaleb Stratton is taking a hard look from across the Cumberland River at the property just off Trinity Lane.

"We've been trying to find both the baby eagles to make sure they are OK," he said.

The eaglets still cannot fly making them easy targets for predators.

"There are two eaglets. We found one yesterday but didn't find the other. And today still didn't find the other one."

Stratton thinks that one — which was spotted earlier in the week — is likely hiding in the brush safe.

As for its sibling, NewsChannel 5 caught the moment as one of the adults landed right next to the eaglet, which had managed to hop its way up into these branches.

"It's awesome that we've found them up in this tree."

The adult eagles are clearly engaged, caring for their offspring.

"We found where they've been feeding them fish. We found their feed pile up there with fish and turtles," he said.

Stratton thinks it will just be a matter of weeks before the eaglets can fly and fend for themselves.

In the meantime, the investigation continues into who cut down the nest.

"We have the names of the companies involved."

U.S. Fish and Wildlife is still researching charges. If that happens there could be fines up to $800,000 dollars.

Removing an occupied nest with eaglets without a proper permit is prohibited by both state and federal law.