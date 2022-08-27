TWRA offers 'Free Hunting Day' Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday August 27 is Free Hunting Day and you’re allowed to hunt without a license in Tennessee. It also marks the opening day of squirrel season.

The TWRA does this in hopes of increasing people’s interest in hunting. It gives them a chance before they start the process of getting a license to try it out.

It’s important to note that other requirements are still in place to participate which includes completing a hunter education course which is required for those born after January 1, 1969.

As for squirrel season, one of the state’s oldest traditions, hunters can harvest up to ten a day through March 15 of next year.

The TWRA is encouraging regular hunters during this day to introduce friends and family to the sport. The agency also said it’s a great opportunity for people who have not tried hunting in a while to be reintroduced to it.

In Tennessee there were around 700,000 people that held a hunting license last year. You can learn more about applying for a license here.