TWRA recovers body at Normandy Lake

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn (WTVF) — At around 4:00 PM Sunday, deputies responded to a call from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) at the Fire Lake area of Normandy Lake. The TWRA had discovered the body of a white male floating in the water.

Investigators were quickly called to the scene, and the investigation is currently ongoing. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the individual, as they are awaiting notification of the family.

Preliminary information suggests that no foul play was involved in the incident.

Further details will be made available as the investigation progresses and more information is gathered.

This is a developing story.