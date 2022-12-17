TWRA to host fish habitat build day.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be constructing 400 fish attractor structures for Old Hickory Lake.

Crews will be working with concrete and PVC pipe to build the structures which will be placed around the lake this spring.

The 400 artificial structures will be spread out among ten sites to attract sportfish species. The sites will receive a special marker buoy.

The goal is for the long-lasting structures to enhance the habitat by providing cover for fish to relate to on the lake floor.

In addition to the 400 structures, ten additional sites will receive two new ten-foot tall artificial attractors named Tennessee Towers. Ten large rock humps and two rock reefs approximately 75 ft in length will add offshore habitat for more experienced anglers.

The lake project was one of nine selected across the country - including projects in states like Texas, Arkansas and Pennsylvania - to receive part of a $1.6 million dollar grant program from the National Fish Habitat Partnership and Bass Pro Shops.

TWRA says the new habitats will mean more high-quality fishing locations and more enjoyment for anglers.

