Tyler Shough rallies the Saints with a big second half to beat the Titans 34-26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin Jr. with 6:22 left to put New Orleans Saints ahead to stay as they rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans 34-26 Sunday.

Shough improved to 5-3 as a starter, helping the Saints (6-10) win their fourth straight. He outplayed Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, in this NFL's third game between starting rookie quarterbacks this season. Shough was 22 of 27 for a career-best 333 yards and two touchdowns with a 142.7 passer rating.

Audric Estime added a 32-yard TD run with 3:44 left as New Orleans dominated the second half. The Saints both outscored the Titans 24-6 and outgained them 331-152 after halftime.

Chase Young had 1 1/2 of the Saints' four sacks and also stripped Ward and returned the fumble 33 yards for a touchdown. Charlie Smyth kicked a pair of field goals. Young got a half-sack with 5:16 left to force the Titans in a three-and-out.

The Titans (3-13) now go into the 2026 season trying to string together consecutive wins. That's something this franchise hasn't done since Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 of the 2022 season. They are 1-8 at home this season.

Ward threw for 251 yards and two TDs.

He tried to rally the Titans and nearly had an amazing play until replay assistance turned his 17-yard toss while falling down on fourth-and-10 to a sack by Cam Jordan with 2 minutes left. The defense gave Ward another chance with 1:37 left and one timeout.

The rookie got the Titans to the Saints 43. Ward fumbled under pressure by Jordan trying to get a final pass off as time expired.

Joey Slye also kicked four field goals, and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had one of two sacks for the Titans, giving him a career-high 10 this season.

Shough started the comeback with a 19-yard TD pass to open the third quarter.

Rookie mark

Chimere Dike picked up a Pro Bowl nod Tuesday as a return specialist, and he added to his week by halftime passing Tim Brown for the most all-purpose yards in a season by a rookie in NFL history. Brown had 2,317 yards in 1988, and Dike had 75 by halftime putting him at 2,344 yards for the season.

Injuries

Saints tight end Jack Stoll hurt a knee when he was rolled up from behind on the first offensive play. He was ruled out. Cornerback Michael Davis hurt a shoulder and was ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis left on a cart on Tennessee’s third defensive play of the game and was ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury. Wide receiver Van Jefferson hurt a forearm late in the first half and didn’t return. Outside linebacker Arden Key returned after hurting his back.

Up next

The Saints close the season visiting Atlanta.

The Titans visit Jacksonville in their season finale.

