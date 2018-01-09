Type-1 Diabetic Eric Paslay Visits Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Eric Paslay is no stranger to hospitals. When he was just 10 years old, he was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, but he didn't let that get in the way of chasing his dreams.

"I wouldn't be here if I was never diagnosed with diabetes," Paslay said. "I would be who I am had I not had that experience and been around such good doctors and nurses."

On Tuesday, he visited the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt's Seacrest Studios with his guitar to hang out with kids, talk to them about living with diabetes, and to spread some joy.

"I think smiling and happy, good vibes running through your veins is a powerful drug," Paslay explained prior to playing some music for the patients. "Don't give up everybody, just keep reaching and hopefully getting better and thanking everybody around you."

Paslay has penned five #1 hits and is constantly writing, and he said his ability to succeed is better than ever thanks to advances in medical technology.

"I'd rather nobody be sick, but there's so many things that helps us these days, it's awesome," Paslay said.

Paslay uses a Dexcom glucose monitor that connects to a phone app that allows him to track his glucose levels all day, every day, with updates coming in every five minutes. He calls it his personal GPS.

According to Paslay, it makes his life much easier, and brings his friends and family a better peace of mind, giving them the ability to see his levels, even when he's on stage performing.

Paslay's manager will get into his earpiece during a show if his glucose levels aren't where they're supposed to be. "If there's 8 songs left, I go sip some orange juice and keep the show rocking."

Paslay said he hopes the advances in technology can help make people's lives easier, especially the kids, and give them hope that will allow them to follow their dreams just as he did.