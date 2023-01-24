Watch Now
Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys watch arrest video, call officers’ actions ‘deplorable’

For the first time, Tyre Nichols’ family and attorneys watched the arrest video following the Memphis Police traffic stop that turned deadly.
Tyre Nichols memorial
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 22:44:12-05

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time, Tyre Nichols’ family and attorneys watched the arrest video following the Memphis Police traffic stop that turned deadly.

Back on January 7, Memphis Police said they pulled Nichols over for reckless driving which resulted in multiple “confrontations.”

Nichols died three days later at the hospital, and his family says he was beaten until he became unrecognizable.

The Memphis Police Department terminated the five officers involved. An internal investigation found the officers violated department policies for use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

On Monday, police and city officials met with the family to let them view the arrest video.

“He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, non-stop beating of this young boy for three minutes,” said attorney Antonio Romanucci on Monday.

While family members and attorneys have now seen the video, at the request of investigating agencies, it will be a week or two before it's made public.

The TBI and FBI are waiting to complete the investigation to ensure justice is served.

