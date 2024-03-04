Tyre Nichols's parents helped pass a local law that state lawmakers are now challenging

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents of Tyre Nichols spoke against a new bill Monday afternoon that would allow law enforcement to continue making minor traffic stops.

It would cancel out a law they helped create to stop this in Memphis around police stops and what is allowed.

"I think his excuse was that the police were confused. What is so confusing about pretextual stops? If that's your excuse and your only excuse, it's not good enough," said Rodney, Tyre's father.

Who is Tyre Nichols?

On Jan. 7, 2023, Memphis police said they pulled over Tyre Nichols for "reckless driving."

Videos released later showed Nichols being beaten to death by the officers — he tried to run away and tells them he was just trying to get home, but police chased after him, tazed him and continued beating him. Footage shows they left him unattended with his injuries for close to half an hour.

After arrest, Nichols was transported to the hospital where he died three days later. He suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys representing the Nichols family.

What is the bill, and why does it matter?

The "Driving Equality Act in Honor of Tyree Nichols," was created in Memphis in April 2023. It says police can only make routine traffic stops for primary violations — not for minor infractions like a broken taillight.

It is meant to help stop more people from dying the way Nichols did, according to his parents.

The new bill from the state, HB 1931 by Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis, would cancel out this Driving Equality Act and allow law enforcement to "take all necessary steps that are lawful under state and federal law to fulfill the law enforcement agency's duties to prevent and detect crime and apprehend criminal offenders."

"I hear people saying that they need these pretextual stops in order to find drugs, but statistically how many arrests have been made behind these pretextual stops? So, really, what's the problem?" said RowVaughn Wells, his mom.

Both of Nichols's parents were confused by the way the new state law could completely cancel the work they did to make it a reality in Memphis.

"We don't understand how a local municipality or a local people could pass an ordinance — and someone come in and try to take it away," his mom said.

"I think his excuse was that the police were confused. Well, we're confused at what you're trying to do," Nichols's father, said.

RowVaughn and Rodney said the reason they came to the capitol to speak out against this bill is to make sure it's clear they are fighting to stop it and acknowledge that they aren't alone.

"We're gonna fight right alongside with you. We had to be in this city today to make sure that you had our support," Rodney said.

"We have a lot of different people that are behind us that have fought for our family, for us to be able to pass this ordinance. We had a lot of people work on that, including you, including you, including a lot of people in this room," RowVaughn continued, pointing to the people in the conference room.

"It's too many of us dying," Rodney said.

"Senselessly," RowVaughn added.

RowVaughn said she and some other mothers who have dealt with losing a child to gun violence are currently trying to set up a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the issue.

But for now, the proposed bill is being discussed in the House tonight.