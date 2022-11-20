Watch Now
News

Actions

Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

Tyson Foods Offices
Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson, one of the world's largest meat producers, said Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., locations and Dakota Dunes, S.D., office will start relocating to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Tyson Foods Offices
Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 19:07:16-05

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods heir and Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.

According to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday, November 6, from a woman who returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.

Tyson CFO
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods chief financial officer. Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to a police report. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)

When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated.”

Tyson faces a court hearing in December. He apologized Monday in a companywide memo, saying his behavior was inconsistent with his and the company's values.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap