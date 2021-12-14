U-Haul stores offering 30 days of free storage after deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple U-Haul stores in Tennessee and Kentucky are offering 30 days of free self-storage to people impacted by this past weekend's deadly tornadoes.

One of the stores participating is in Paducah, just 25 miles north of Mayfield.

"As our communities begin the long rebuilding process, we have the ability to provide a secure place for our neighbors to store their possessions at no cost for one month," said U-Haul Company of Louisville president Christopher Minnich.

U-Haul recommends contacting the nearest facility for questions regarding the 30 days of free self-storage.

A list of all the U-Haul locations participating can be found below:

In Tennessee:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cool Springs

1691 Mallory Lane

Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 372-0301

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Karns

7630 Oak Ridge Hwy.

Knoxville, TN 37931

(865) 693-2506

U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Vergne

503 New Paul Road

La Vergne, TN 37086

(615) 903-9969

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivergate

1515 Gallatin Pike N.

Madison, TN 37115

(629) 221-2502

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Central Murfreesboro

1420 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 896-9018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Murfreesboro

1519 Beasie Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 896-5303

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza

3741 Annex Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 356-2550 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville

506 Fesslers Lane

Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 736-5231

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt. Juliet

14535 Lebanon Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138

(615) 754-6246

In Kentucky:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dixie Hwy.

4425 Dixie Hwy.

Elsmere, KY 41018

(859) 342-8170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington

1200 E. New Circle Road

Lexington, KY 40505

(859) 252-7596

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station

2425 Merchant St.

Lexington, KY 40511

(859) 309-5729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Paducah

2170 Irvin Cobb Drive

Paducah, KY 42003

(270) 442-9186

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Radcliff

501 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd.

Radcliff, KY 40160

(270) 351-2355