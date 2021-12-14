U-Haul stores offering 30 days of free storage after deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple U-Haul stores in Tennessee and Kentucky are offering 30 days of free self-storage to people impacted by this past weekend's deadly tornadoes.
One of the stores participating is in Paducah, just 25 miles north of Mayfield.
"As our communities begin the long rebuilding process, we have the ability to provide a secure place for our neighbors to store their possessions at no cost for one month," said U-Haul Company of Louisville president Christopher Minnich.
U-Haul recommends contacting the nearest facility for questions regarding the 30 days of free self-storage.
A list of all the U-Haul locations participating can be found below:
In Tennessee:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cool Springs
1691 Mallory Lane
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 372-0301
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Karns
7630 Oak Ridge Hwy.
Knoxville, TN 37931
(865) 693-2506
U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Vergne
503 New Paul Road
La Vergne, TN 37086
(615) 903-9969
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivergate
1515 Gallatin Pike N.
Madison, TN 37115
(629) 221-2502
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Central Murfreesboro
1420 Memorial Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 896-9018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Murfreesboro
1519 Beasie Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 896-5303
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza
3741 Annex Ave.
Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 356-2550 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville
506 Fesslers Lane
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 736-5231
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt. Juliet
14535 Lebanon Road
Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 754-6246
In Kentucky:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dixie Hwy.
4425 Dixie Hwy.
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-8170
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington
1200 E. New Circle Road
Lexington, KY 40505
(859) 252-7596
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station
2425 Merchant St.
Lexington, KY 40511
(859) 309-5729
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Paducah
2170 Irvin Cobb Drive
Paducah, KY 42003
(270) 442-9186
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Radcliff
501 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
(270) 351-2355