U.S. 41 blocked between Trenton and Pembroke as cleanup continues post train derailment

Photo of Tuesday morning taken by WEKT
TRENTON, KY. (WTVF) — Todd County Emergency Management is providing an update following the CSX train derailment near U.S. 41. on Tuesday.

Officials say cleanup continues and that the closure on U.S. 41 has been extended until early next week. They are currently targeting a Monday reopening.

The road remains closed between the City of Trenton in Todd County and the City of Pembroke in Christian County.

