U.S. Air Force Band to perform two free shows this weekend at Trevecca Nazarene University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday night music lovers have the special chance to hear The United States Air Force Band at Trevecca Nazarene University at the Boone Convocation Center.

This band is known as the pride of the U.S. Air Force and will be performing for free from October 20-21. Tickets are free and guests are asked to reserve theirs beforehand here.

The band is making their stop in Nashville as part of a tour throughout Arkansas, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Since its formation in 1941, the world-class ensemble has touched the hearts of billions with its music, captivating performances, and remarkable recordings. Beyond music, The U.S. Air Force Band uses its talent to build bridges between cultures, languages, and communities.

Through their performances, they strengthen international bonds and leave a lasting, positive impression of the U.S. Air Force and our nation. Their exceptional talent reflects the dedication and excellence of Airmen worldwide who work tirelessly to protect our freedoms.