U.S. Army raises maximum enlistment age to 42 years old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army is raising the maximum enlistment age up to those at the age of 42.

This raises it up from the previous age of eligibility which was 35.

This change will go into effect on April 20.

Additional branches that have age limits higher than 40 include the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Space Force. Once this goes into effect, the Marine Corps will have the lowest maximum enlistment age at 28.

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