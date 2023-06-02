U.S. Army Soldier killed in Clarksville motorcycle crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Soldier stationed at Ft. Campbell, 23-year-old Spc. Elijah N. Robertson, has been identified as the victim of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Monday night.

The Clarksville Police Department was called out to the collision on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Dr. around 10:35 p.m. Robertson was transported to Tennova Healthcare by EMS for treatment before succumbing to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Robertson was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division - a.k.a. Air Assault - and was a Soldier in 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, according to a Ft. Campbell press release.

Robertson enlisted in the Army in 2019 as a Combat Medic before completing his Basic Combat Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Sam Houston in Texas. He was then assigned to his role at Ft. Campbell in 2020, serving as a rifle platoon medic until 2022.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of Spc. Elijah Robertson. Elijah excelled in caring for fellow Strike Soldiers as a Medic while we were deployed to Europe and will be missed by all who knew him,” said 2nd Brigade commander Colonel Ed Matthaidess III.

Robertson received the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon during his service.

“Spc. Robertson was a dedicated medical professional, outstanding Soldier, and beloved member of the battalion. We mourn his sudden and unexpected passing and offer our deepest condolences to Elijah’s family and friends. Our priority is supporting them and his fellow Soldiers during this difficult time, and we honor his legacy as part of the Strike and Blue Spader Families,” said 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Black.

Ft. Campbell authorities are working with Clarksville police to assist their ongoing investigation into the deadly crash.