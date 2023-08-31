U.S. Department of Labor eyes new rule to make sure millions of Americans are paid fairly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal officials are looking at new ways to make sure you're getting paid fairly. The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing a new rule to guarantee overtime pay for most salaried workers.

Over three million people could be affected by this change. It impacts those who earn $55,000 a year or less. That’s higher than the average wage in Tennessee of $52,800.

The department of labor says many workers are often working over 40 hours a week but are not getting paid time and a half for the hours worked over 40 hours because of outdated rules. The new rule would restore and extend overtime protections to these workers.

“I’ve heard from workers again and again about working long hours, for no extra pay, all while earning low salaries that don’t come anywhere close to compensating them for their sacrifices. Today, the Biden-Harris administration is proposing a rule that would help restore workers’ economic security by giving millions more salaried workers the right to overtime protections if they earn less than $55,000 a year. Workers deserve to continue to share in the economic prosperity of Bidenomics,” said Acting Secretary Julie Su.

It would also give workers who are not executive, administrative or professional employees valuable time back to spend with their families or the option to receive more money when working over 40 hours.

“We are committed to ensuring that all workers are paid fairly for their hard work. For too long, many low-paid salaried workers have been denied overtime pay, even though they often work long hours and perform much of the same work as their hourly counterparts. This proposed rule would ensure that more workers receive extra pay when they work long hours. Public input is essential as we consider the needs of today’s workforce and industry demands, and we encourage continued stakeholder input during the public comment period,” said Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looman.

The Department of Labor says the proposal would automatically update the threshold every three years to reflect changing earnings data. The department is taking public comments before publishing a final rule. Here’s more on how to publish a comment at this link.