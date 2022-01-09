U.S. Figure Skating Championship draws tourists to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The winter weather forced a lot of event cancellations, but the snow did not stop the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena from staying on schedule.

However, for fans who traveled miles to cheer on their favorite skaters, the weather did make things difficult.

Heather Cook, traveled from Lansing, MI, to watch the event and said that everything from getting an Uber to finding a place to eat was a challenge. "The drive down was great but of course the next day we woke up to this and no one here knows how to deal with the snow so that was the challenge," Cook said.

Despite the weather, figure skating coach at Nashville Figure Skating Club, Thobie Fauver, said the event had a good turnout and Music City did not disappoint. "With the snow it's been a little bit of delay but this city always comes together and there is a lot of people that have shown up to support the athletes that have made it so far," Fauver said.

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship kicked off on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, and will continue until Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

The event will decide which athletes secure a spot on Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics.