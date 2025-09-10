U.S. Marshals arrest Michigan suspect on first-degree murder charges in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee has arrested a man wanted in Detroit, Michigan, on first-degree murder and related weapons charges.

Dajon Marcel Graham, 32, was charged following the issuance of an arrest warrant in Wayne County, Michigan, on August 11, 2025. Authorities say Graham had been living in the Nashville area.

The Eastern District of Michigan requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force after developing leads on Graham’s location. The task force located him at a business on Smith Springs Road in Nashville.

Graham was arrested without incident and taken to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office jail. He was booked as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.