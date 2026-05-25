U.S. Marshals warn of phone scams using Nashville marshal’s name

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public about a growing phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be U.S. Marshal Denny King or other federal law enforcement officials.

According to the warning issued Monday, scammers are telling people they have missed jury duty, failed to respond to subpoenas, or have other court-related matters pending against them. The callers then demand payment to avoid arrest or court appearances.

Officials said the calls are fraudulent.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it will never call someone demanding payment or asking for money to avoid arrest. The agency said anyone owing fines would first be contacted through official mail or in person by law enforcement officers who can provide credentials and identification.

Scammers may ask victims to buy prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or provide banking information over the phone, according to the release. Officials emphasized the agency would never request gift card numbers, wire transfers, bitcoin, or other financial transfers.

Authorities said scammers often try to sound legitimate by using real names of judges and law enforcement officials, providing badge numbers, or spoofing caller IDs to appear official.

The U.S. Marshals Service urged anyone receiving suspicious calls not to share personal or financial information and to report scam calls to the Federal Trade Commission.