U.S. Navy Sea chanters playing free concert Monday at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of our nation's most talented performers are in Nashville, so we wanted to make sure to let you know so you can take advantage of their free show!
The U.S. Navy Band's Sea Chanters are finishing up their two-night stop in Music City tonight. They'll perform at Belmont University's Massey Performing Arts Center tonight for free!
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. One of their primary responsibilities involves touring the country.
