UAW strike against the Big Three US automakers may not be over as Spring Hill rejects GM contract

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The UAW strike against the Big Three US automakers is apparently not officially over. Several local chapters including the one in Spring Hill have rejected the agreement.

The chapter that represents the Spring Hill GM plant has now voted against ratifying the contract 67 percent to 33 percent.

They join other plants like GM in Flint, Michigan and Ford in Louisville that have also voted against the contract. Keep in mind, that tentative agreement fell short of some demands.

The union wanted a 40 percent wage increases over the 4-year duration of the contract as well as a four-day workweek at full-time pay. But settled on a 25 percent accumulated wage increase and set aside its demand for a four-day workweek.

That did not sit well with many members.

The new contract needs a majority of local UAW chapters to vote in favor of ratifying or else the UAW will need to go back to the bargaining table with the Big Three.

We should know more on the overall tally among chapters later this week.