Uber Driver Carjacked In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It was fight or flight for one Uber driver who was carjacked at knife point, and she chose to fight. Thankfully the victim was not hurt.

Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies were able to track down her vehicle, and make the arrest after the victim was carjacked in downtown Nashville.

"He told me to get out his effing car, so he just kept saying that. But I wouldn't," said the victim.

Deputies arrested Justin Dixson last Friday, after he carjacked an Uber driver in downtown Nashville around 2:30 p.m.

The victim did not want to be identified, but she wanted to share her story to warn others.

She tells us she picked up Dixson at Nashville International Airport, and drover him downtown to Union Street. When it was time for Dixson to get out of the vehicle, that's when he held a knife up to the victim and demanded her to get out of the car.

The victim tried to stay inside her car, but that's when Dixson reached over opened her door, unbuckled her and pushed her out.

The victim gave a warning for other ride-share drivers.

"They have to be careful out there, because you don't know who you're putting in your car in the first place and it could happen to them. I urge them to please be careful," she said.

When deputies made the arrest, her car was not damaged, but she did have to pay $200 to get it from the impound.

The victims said Uber has not confirmed if she will be reimbursed.