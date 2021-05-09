Watch
Umpire and Warren County principal dies after collapsing during baseball game

Posted at 3:40 PM, May 09, 2021
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Umpire and long-time Warren County Middle School principal Gerald Tidwell passed away on Saturday after collapsing on the field during a baseball game.

Executive director of the TSSAA, Bernard Childress had this to say on the incident:

"Unfortunately, this is true. The umpire that passed away was Gerald Tidwell. We have not been able to confirm whether he died on the field after collapsing, on the way to the hospital, or at the hospital. This has been devastating and so surreal. These moments remind us how sacred life is and how unimportant the sporting events we oversee are in the big scheme of things. Our thoughts and prayers go out the the Tidwell family. We are keeping our focus on God knowing that He will see them through this."

Warren County Schools director, Grant Swallows voiced his condolences on Twitter.

Gerald Tidwell was the principal of WCMS since 2011. He spent 30 years in education, 17 as a teacher/coach and 13 as an administrator.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie and his two sons, Jordan and Daniel.

